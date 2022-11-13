The Consortium of National Law Universities will conclude the online registration process today for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on December 18, 2022, from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

“CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2023-2024 shall be through the CLAT 2023,” Reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

For UG courses: Candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories will have to secure a minimum of 45% marks or its equivalent grade. 40% marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

For PG courses: An Ll.B. Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and 45% marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

Application Fee

Application from General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI category will have to pay the fee of Rs 4,000, whereas Rs 3500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL category.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2023:

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2023 Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2023.