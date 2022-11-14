The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkssb.nic.in from November 21 to December 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1045 vacancies.

The upper age limit to apply for the vacancies is 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Applicants can check their educational qualification, payscale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 550 is applicable for General Category etc. and Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.