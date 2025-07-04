The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Forest Range Officer (FRO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jpsc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at jpsc.gov.in from 5.00 pm today, July 4, to July 10, 2025.

The FRO Preliminary exam was conducted on June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 170 vacancies for the Forest Range Officer post under the Jharkhand government.

Steps to download JPSC FRO answer key 2025

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to FRO answer key 2025.