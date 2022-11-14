Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Written) Competitive Examination today, November 14. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The LDC Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.

A total of 140 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the LDC Main exam. BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.