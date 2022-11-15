The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Dairy Development Inspector (under Advt No 15/2021). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Dairy Development Inspector exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 14 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Candidates are advised to revisit the website on November 18 to know thier Examination Centre Address details.

Steps to download PSSSB admit card 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Advertisements tab Click on admit card link for Dairy Development Inspector

Key in your Application Number, Mobile No and Date of Birth and submit

The PSSSB Dairy Inspector admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download the PSSSB Dairy Inspector admit card 2022.