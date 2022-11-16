Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology Competitive Examination. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 24 to 26 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

A total of 284 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Interview Program: Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology Competitive Examination.” The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.