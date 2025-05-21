The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination 2025, today, May 21. This recruitment process aims to fill 600 PO vacancies across SBI branches nationwide. The Mains exam (Phase II) was held on May 5, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their roll number wise result at sbi.co.in. This result includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for Phase III (Psychometric Test), scheduled to be conducted in May/June 2025.

Steps to view SBI PO Main Exam result

Visit the official website sbi.co.in Go to Careers — Recruitment Results Click on the link for Main Exam result The roll number-wise result PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.