The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the exam admit card for the post of Forester (under Advt No 07/2022). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Forester exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 2 vacancies for the post of Forester.

Candidates are advised to revisit the website on November 18 to know their Examination Centre Address details.

Steps to download PSSSB Forester admit card 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Advertisements tab Click on admit card link for Forester

Key in your Application Number, Mobile No and Date of Birth and submit

The PSSSB Forester admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download the PSSSB Forester admit card 2022.