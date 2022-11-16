Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2022 Paper 1. Candidates can check and download the Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2022 was conducted from November 9 to 11. The SSC CPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key from November 16 to 20 up to 6.00 PM on payment of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. Representations received post-deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Steps to download SSC CPO answer key 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022”

Click on the answer key link Key in your Roll number and password to login

The SSC CPO answer key will appear on screen Download and match keys with responses.

