Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Paper I of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the final answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JHT paper 1 exam 2022 was held on October 1 and the result was declared on November 3. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in Paper II. The SSC JHT Paper 2 (descriptive paper) is scheduled to be held on December 4.

The candidates can take a printout of their respective Question Paper along with the Final Answer Keys through the link given below by using their Examination Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates till November 30 (4:00 PM).

Here’s SSC JHT final answer key notice.

Steps to download SSC JHT final answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys (157.33 KB)’ In the PDF, click on answer key link Key in your Roll number and password to login The SSC JHT final answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to SSC JHT paper 1 final answer key.