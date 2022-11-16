Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Vanpal or Forester exam 2020. Candidates can download the answer key along with the question paper from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Forester exam 2022 was conducted on November 6 in two shifts. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from November 18 to 20 by paying the fee of Rs 100.

RSMSSB has notified a total of 1,128 vacancies, out of which 1,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester.

Here’s RSMSSB Vanpal answer key notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB Forester answer key 2022

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News Notification Click on the Forester answer key link for relevant shift The RSMSSB Forester answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key.

Direct link to RSMSSB Forester answer key (shift 1).

Direct link to RSMSSB Forester answer key (shift 2).