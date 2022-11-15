Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the new exam schedule for the Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the new calendar, the RSMSSB Forest Guard exam 2022 will be held on December 11 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The exam was earlier scheduled on November 12 but was cancelled.

The RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card will contain details regarding exam venue, shift, rules, etc and will be released later.

RSMSSB has notified a total of 1,128 vacancies, out of which 1,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester. The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and physical test.

Here’s RSMSSB Forest Guard exam schedule notice.