Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the marksheet of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021. Candidates can download their marksheet from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 final results were announced on October 19. Overall 627 candidates have been selected for appointment as against the recruitment for 678 vacancies. The 51 vacancies remain unfilled.

Candidates will be able to download their marksheets from the official website between November 16 and 22 using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS marksheet 2021:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD MARKSHEET & CUT OFF OF ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021, COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM 2021” Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth to login The UPPSC PCS marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPPSC marksheet 2021.