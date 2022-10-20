Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 results were announced on July 14 following which 1285 candidates were called for an interview round. The interviews were conducted from July 21 to August 5.

A total of 5957 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 1285 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

Overall 627 candidates have been selected for appointment as against the recruitment for 678 vacancies. The 51 vacancies remain unfilled.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS final result 2021: