Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in till December 11.

The Power Grid recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 800 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Field Engineer (Electrical): 50

Field Engineer (Electronics & Communication): 15

Field Engineer (IT): 15

Field Supervisor (Electrical): 480

Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): 240

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 29 years as on December 11, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

FE – Electrical: Full-time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

FE – Electronics & Communication: Full-time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics and Communication discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/ OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

FE – IT: Full-time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Information Technology discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

FS – Electrical: Full-time Diploma in Electrical or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD. Higher technical qualifications like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

FS – Electronics & Communication: Full-time Diploma in Electronics & Communication or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD. Higher technical qualifications like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

Here’s Power Grid recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the posts of Field Engineer (Electrical/E&T/IT) is Rs 400 and Rs 300 is applicable to the posts of Field Supervisor (Electrical/E&C).

Steps to apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2022:

Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Openings” Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Power Grid recruitment 2022.