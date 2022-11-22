The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The final result has been prepared on the basis of the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 held on April 10 and the SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board. A total of 164 (104 + 46 + 14) candidates have qualified and are shortlisted.

The UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 was conducted for admission to 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence from January 2023.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022” under What’s New section

The UPSC CDS result merit list will appear on the screen Check the result by searching roll number Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC CDS merit list 2022.

UPSC CDS exam is a gateway to the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 341 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).