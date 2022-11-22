The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). Registered candidates can make correction their forms at the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in till November 24 (upto 11.50 PM).

“Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” the notice said.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Here’s NTA JNUEE 2022 correction notice.

Steps for JNUEE correction:

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the online correction window link Log in and make necessary corrections Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for JNUEE 2022 edit window.