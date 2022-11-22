The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET round 2 seat allotment result for undergraduate courses. Candidates can check their KCET allotment results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their CET number.

Candidates allotted seats in KCET second round seat allotment will be able to exercise choices till November 24 (11.59 PM) and pay fee from November 23-25. The last day to report at the colleges by Choice 1 candidates is November 26.

Here’s KCET round 2 seat allotment schedule.

Steps to check the KCET seat allotment result 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link Key in your CET number The KCET 2nd round seat allotment will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check KCET second round seat allotment.