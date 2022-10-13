The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2022 round 1 mock seat allotment result for medical and dental courses. Students can check their KCET mock allotment at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can make changes in their options from October 12 to October 14. Based on this, the KCET round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 15.

To check KCET mock allotment, candidates will need to enter their PGET number.

Steps to check KCET mock allotment result:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Go to ‘PGET 2022 Medical/Dental/DNB mock allotment result’ Enter PGET NO and submit The KCET mock seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to KCET mock allotment 2022.