Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Branch Officer/ Estate Manager 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 11 Branch Officer/ Estate Manager posts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in Click on BO/EM 2021 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BO/EM 2021 final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.