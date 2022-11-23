Today is the last day to apply for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’ on a temporary basis likely to be permanent in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The ITBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies for ASI Pharmacist.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 28 years as on November 23, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Pass in the senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with Physics, chemistry and biology as subjects from a recognised board or equivalent. Diploma in Pharmacy from any institute of or recognised by the centre or state government.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP ASI Pharmacist recruitment 2022: