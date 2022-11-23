The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the online registration process today for NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2022. Candidates will be able to register at the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per schedule, NEET UG mop-up round registration will be done from November 23 to 28. The choice filling/locking will be done from November 24-29 while the document verification will happed on November 28 and 29.

The NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result will be released on December 3. Candidates have to report to the colleges between December 4 and 10.

Here’s NEET UG counselling 2022 schedule.

After the mop-up round, a stray vacancy round will be held by MCC. In the stray vacancy round, fresh registration, fee payment, choice filing and locking are not allowed. Stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on December 14.