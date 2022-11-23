Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the written tests for the posts of Scientific Officers in FSL, J and K Home Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 25 (5.00 PM). The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per challenge.

The written examination was conducted from November 14 to 18, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Conduct of written Tests for the posts of Scientific Officers in FSL, J and K Home Department - Provisional Answer Key thereof.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.