Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised schedule for District Art and Culture Officer Mains (Written) Competitive Examination 2021. As per the revised schedule, the Main exam will be conducted from January 19 to 21, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the Main examination. As per the Preliminary result, a total of 247 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main exam.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 2, 2022

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government. Online applications were invited in February and March.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.