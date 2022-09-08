Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Main exam dates for the Lower Division Clerk and District Art and Culture Officer posts. As per the notification, the LDC Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 20 and the DACO Main exam will be held from November 30 to December 2, 2022.

BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2), whereas a total of 38 vacancies will be filled for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government.

Meanwhile, the online registrations for the Lower Division Clerk Main exam 2021 and District Art and Culture Officer Main examinations are underway. Candidates can apply on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till September 15 and 20, respectively

Steps to apply for the examination

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” Now click on LDC/DACO Main 2022 application link Login and apply for the exam Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.