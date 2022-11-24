Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result cum combined merit list for the post of School Librarian. Candidates can download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Librarian exam 2022 was held on October 30. The Board released the answer key and OMR answer sheet on October 31.

Steps to check PSSSB Librarian result 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the results link Click on “Advt 13/2022 - Combined merit list for the post School Librarian/ Librarian”

The PSSSB Librarian result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to download PSSSB Librarian result 2022.