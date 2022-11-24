Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the final result of the Prohibition Constable exam 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET was conducted on November 19, 2022. A total of 380 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the PET round, of which 371 appeared for the test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result: Final Result of Prohibition Constable Recruitment Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final result of Prohibition Constable 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.