The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the objection window today, May 20, for the preliminary answer keys of eight paramedical categories under CEN No. 04/2024. Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held from April 28 to 30, 2025 and wish to challenge any response in the answer key must submit suggestions by 11.59 pm tonight through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

To raise an objection, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 50 per question, along with any applicable bank service charges. However, if the objection is found to be valid, the amount will be refunded to the candidate.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in Under ‘Latest Notices’, find the link and click on it to login View the question paper and answer key Select the specific questions you wish to challenge Pay the objection fee and submit the form before the deadline

Direct link to the answer key/objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.