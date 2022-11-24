Symbiosis International college will conclude the online registration process for the SNAP 2022 exam. Candidates can apply for SNAP 2022 at the official website snaptest.org.

The SNAP 2022 exam will be held on December 10, 18 and 23 as a computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted from 2.00 to 3.00 PM. The admit cards will be issued on December 5 and 10 for test 1 and the other two tests respectively.

Candidates will be able to complete the SNAP registration 2022 after making the payment of SNAP fees of Rs. 1950/- per test. Candidates are allowed to take three SNAP exams where the test with the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation by the authorities.

Steps to apply for SNAP registration 2022:

Visit official website snaptest.org Click on ‘Apply Now’ go to registration Fill the registration form part I, pay the SNAP test fee Fill and complete the registration form part II, make payment for Programmes selected Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for SNAP registration 2022.