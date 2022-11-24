Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the Subordinate Services Group B Main STI and ASO Exams 2021. Candidates can check the result Provisional Selection List at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 for the State Tax Inspector and Assistant Section Officer post was held on July 24 and 31 respectively.

The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks category-wise for the STI and ASO exam.

Steps to download MPSC result 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Examinations/Recruitment’ Click on the PDF button for STI or ASO post The MPSC result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC STI result 2022.

Here’s direct link to MPSC ASO result 2022.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government.