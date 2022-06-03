Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Subordinate Services Group B Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 will be held on July 9, 17, 24 and 31. Candidates who have qualified in the Group B prelim exam and appear on the result merit lists are eligible to apply for the Main exam.

The online application window for MPSC Group B Mains will be open till June 17 at mpsconline.gov.in. A fee of Rs 544 has to be paid by candidates (Rs 344 for reserved categories).

Here’s MPSC Group B Mains 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for MPSC Group B Mains 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create a profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

The results of MPSC Group B Prelims were announced on June 1 for Assistant Section Officer post and on June 2 for State Tax Inspector and Police Sub Inspector posts. The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government.