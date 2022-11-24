Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) in various departments. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 27, 2022.

“Candidates are advised to file objection accordingly to standard question booklet & answer key. A payment of Rs 250 per objection/question has to be made through the online portal itself,” reads the notification.

The HPSC SSO exams were conducted from November 10 to November 12 in two shifts — 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

Steps to download SSO answer key 2022

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on answer keys link Key in your login details and submit Check SSO answer key 2022 Download and take a printout for future reference

