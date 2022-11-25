Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result for the post of Supervisor Horticulture. Candidates can download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB conducted the Supervisor Horticulture exam posts on October 30. The Board released the answer key and OMR answer sheet on October 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies for Supervisor Horticulture.

Steps to check PSSSB Supervisor Horticulture result 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the results link Click on “CLICK HERE to view result of Advt 05/2022- Supervisor Horticulture”

The PSSSB Supervisor Horticulture result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to download PSSSB Supervisor Horticulture result 2022.