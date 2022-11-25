Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam dates for the 67th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022. The exam timetable is available on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th Main exam will be held on December 29, 30 and 31. The admit card will be released on the official website one week before the start of exam i.e. December 22.

A total of 11,607 candidates have been declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination. The BPSC 67th Prelim exam was held in September and the result was declared on November 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Here’s BPSC 67th Main exam timetable.

The online application process for BPSC 67th Main exam is underway and will close on December 6. The application fee is Rs 750. The amount is Rs 200 for reserved categories of state.

Steps to apply for BPSC 67th Main exam:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for 67th Main exam Complete registration form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Exam Pattern

According to the BPSC official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 900. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

Here’s BPSC 67th Main notification.