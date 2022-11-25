Hyderabad-based Osmania University will release the second phase seat allotment result of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or CPGET 2022 today, November 25. Candidates can check the seat allotment result at the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com.

As per schedule, after the release of the CPGET seat allotment result, candidates shall report to the respective colleges between November 26 and 30.

The state-level TS CPGET 2022 exam through Computer Based Tests was conducted from August 11 to 16 and the result was declared on September 21.

Here’s TS CPGET counselling 2022 schedule.

Steps to check TS CPGET seat allotment result: