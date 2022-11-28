Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued the dates for the physical tests for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) will be conducted from December 8 onwards for a period 23-25 working days, will the first week of January 2023. It will be held at 11 venues in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Siddipet.

The admit card/ hall ticket will be available for download from November 29 to December 3. Candidates will be able to download it through the official website.

“Candidates are advised to visit their Venue of PMT / PET at least one day prior to the actual Date of Examination and make sure about the address and location of the Venue,” the notice said.

Here’s TS Police PET/ PMT exam notice.

The TS Police Constable and SI exam results were announced on October 23. The 5,07,840 qualified candidates are eligible for the next stage of examination i.e. PET/PMT.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent posts.