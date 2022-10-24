Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the results of the TS Police Constable and Sub-Inspector preliminary exams 2022. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Constable exam 2022 for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates was conducted on August 28 and the answer keys were released on August 30. In total, 1,84,861 have qualified for SCT PCs (Civil), 18,758 for Transport Constables and 1,09,518 for Prohibition & Excise Constables.

On the other hand, the TS Police SI written exam was conducted on August 7 and the answer key was released on August 9. A total of 1,05,603 have qualified the exam.

The 5,07,840 qualified candidates are eligible for the next stage of examination i.e., Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET).

“All the Candidates participating in PMT / PET as detailed above have to fill their PartII (Final) Application Form, Online, by logging into their User Account on the TSLPRB website www.tslprb.in between 8 am on 27th October 2022, and 10 pm on 10th November 2022,” the notice said.

Here’s TS Police result notice.

Steps to check TSLPRB result 2022:

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on ‘Download SCT SI and SCT PC Level Result’ Enter Mobile Number, password to login The TS Police Constable answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to the Telangana Police result 2022.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent posts.