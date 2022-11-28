Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued revised vacancy details for Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022. The application process is currently underway and will conclude on November 30 at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 will be held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. According to the new vacancy update, the Commission has notified a total of 45,284 posts.

SSC GD constable new vacancy 2022 Force/ Total vacancies Male Female BSF (20,765) 17650 3115 CISF (5,914) 2264 591 CRPF (11,169) 10,589 580 SSB (2,167) 1924 243 ITBP (1,787) 1519 268 AR (3,153) 3153 0 SSF (154) 116 38 Total 40274 4835 NCB (175) Grand Total- 45284

Here’s SSC GD Constable new vacancy 2022 notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-23 years as on January 1, 2023. Permissible relaxations in upper age limit for different reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 Examination from a recognized Board/ University.

Here’s SSC GD Constable notification 2022.

Selection process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: