Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC AAO exam 2022 will be held on December 18 (Sunday). The written exam will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 (10.00 AM to 12 noon) and Paper 2 (2.00 to 4.00 PM).

The written exam will consist of two papers with objective-type MCQs carrying 100 marks each. There will be a negative marking for wrong answers.

The notice regarding admit card will be out soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

OPSC has notified a total of 261 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer in the Odisha Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment under Advt No. 04 of 2022-23. OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test shall consist of three papers and to be held in Cuttack. Qualified candidates will then appear for interviews worth 150 marks.