The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the tentative exam dates for the computer-based test (online examination) for the post of PGTs, Vice Principal and Principal. Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The NVS Principal exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 and 11 under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, Special Recruitment Drive (North Eastern Region) and Direct Recruitment Drive. The exams will be held in Delhi. The E-Admit card will be made available to download for the candidates concerned on the designated portal in due course.

On the other hand, the NVS PGT exam will be conducted on December 15 and 16 under Direct Recruitment Drive and Special Recruitment Drive (North Eastern Region). Fo these, exam cities will be notified shortly.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1616 different posts including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers of Teachers in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together.