The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for 1600+ teaching staff posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website navodaya.gov.in till February 10.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1616 different posts including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers of Teachers in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Vacancy details:

Principle: 12

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B): 397



Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B): 683

TGT (Third Language) (Group-B): 343

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): 181

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully for details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc. The notification can be downloaded from the official website or from the link below.

Here’s Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together. Detailed examination schedule will also be notified on NVS website in due course

Application fee

Principle: Rs 2000

PGTs: Rs 1800



Rs 1800 TGTs & Miscellaneous Category: Rs 1500



Steps to apply for NVS recruitment 2022:

Visit website cbseitms.nic.in/nvsrecuritment Go to ‘Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23’ under Important Links Fill application form, upload documents, select post Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Navodaya Teacher recruitment 2022.