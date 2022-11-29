Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE) posts. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022, at 2 different examination centres of Cuttack. The examination will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from December 7 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 vacancies of Assistant Agriculture Engineer, of which, 34 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AAE 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and viva voce test. The exam will be conducted in Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.