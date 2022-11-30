Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of December 2022 and January 2023 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of December 2022 and January 2023. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

OSSC exam calendar December 2022

Name of post Type of Exam Tentative date of exam
Investigator under the Director of Economics and Statistics Preliminary exam December 14
Laboratory Assistant under DTET  Main written exam  December 15
Welfare Extension Officer 2021 Preliminary exam December 17-23
CGL 2021 Certificate verification December 22 onwards
Jr Mining Officer Certificate verification December 12-13
OSSC exam calendar January 2023
Name of post Type of Exam Tentative date of exam
BSSO 2022 Main written exam
Computer Skill test 		January 8
Combined Technical services 2022 Preliminary exam Exact date to be announced
Welfare Extension Officer 2021 Main written exam  January 29
Investigator 2022 Main written exam  January 22
Planning Asst 022  Main written exam  January 15
Jr Executive Asst 2022 Typing test, computer skill test January 4-5
Lab Asst 2022 Certificate verification January 18-19