Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of December 2022 and January 2023 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of December 2022 and January 2023. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

OSSC exam calendar December 2022 Name of post Type of Exam Tentative date of exam Investigator under the Director of Economics and Statistics Preliminary exam December 14 Laboratory Assistant under DTET Main written exam December 15 Welfare Extension Officer 2021 Preliminary exam December 17-23 CGL 2021 Certificate verification December 22 onwards Jr Mining Officer Certificate verification December 12-13 OSSC exam calendar January 2023