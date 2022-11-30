OSSC exam calendar for December and January released; check dates for various posts
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of December 2022 and January 2023 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.
“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of December 2022 and January 2023. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.
The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.
OSSC exam calendar December 2022
|Name of post
|Type of Exam
|Tentative date of exam
|Investigator under the Director of Economics and Statistics
|Preliminary exam
|December 14
|Laboratory Assistant under DTET
|Main written exam
|December 15
|Welfare Extension Officer 2021
|Preliminary exam
|December 17-23
|CGL 2021
|Certificate verification
|December 22 onwards
|Jr Mining Officer
|Certificate verification
|December 12-13
|Name of post
|Type of Exam
|Tentative date of exam
|BSSO 2022
| Main written exam
Computer Skill test
|January 8
|Combined Technical services 2022
|Preliminary exam
|Exact date to be announced
|Welfare Extension Officer 2021
|Main written exam
|January 29
|Investigator 2022
|Main written exam
|January 22
|Planning Asst 022
|Main written exam
|January 15
|Jr Executive Asst 2022
|Typing test, computer skill test
|January 4-5
|Lab Asst 2022
|Certificate verification
|January 18-19