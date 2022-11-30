The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the result for various posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M/Civil. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uprvunl.org.

The candidates who have been declaring qualified in the computer based test (CBT) will have to appear for the interview round. The CBT was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2022.

The UPRVUNL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies of Assistant Engineer Trainees.

Steps to download AE result 2022

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Go to ‘Career’ – ‘Results’ Click on AE-Civil and AE-E&M result link The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE-Civil result.

Direct link to AE-E&M result.

