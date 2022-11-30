Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the final result for the posts of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) in Social Defence Department. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The oral test for DCPO posts was held on October 31 and the counselling was conducted on November 14, 2022, whereas the oral test for the post of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning was held on November 1 and the counselling was held on November 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 29 Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning posts and 16 posts of CDPO.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Go to “Recruitment—Results” Click on CDPO/Assistant Director posts The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

