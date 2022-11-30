Xavier School of Management will soon close the online application window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 20230. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in till midnight today, November 30.

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, by XLRI on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

Application Fee

The registration fee for XAT 2023 (without late fee) is Rs 2000. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

Steps to apply for XAT 2023