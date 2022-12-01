Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised skill test schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). The skill test in computer (Practical) is scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022, from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM and the printout of the answer sheet will be generated from 11.30 AM onwards.

The skill test will be held in 7 different Technical Institutions at Bhubaneshwar for a total of 1045 candidates. Applicants will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

“The provisionally admitted candidates are required to report at the examination centre one hour before the scheduled time of commencement of examination for skill test,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ASO 2022 skill test call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 796 ASO posts in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9).

