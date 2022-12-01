Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam or JDLCCE 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from December 12 to January 11.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 164 vacancies including 33 Mining Inspector, 46 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector, 16 Pipe Line Inspector and 26 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts. These include regular and backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in relevant field. More details are in the notification.

Here’s JSSC Diploma Level Exam notification 2022 (Regular).

Here’s JSSC Diploma Level Exam notification 2022 (Backlog).

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.