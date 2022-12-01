The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Child Development Project Officer (Female), General State Service, Class-2, Women and Child Development Department Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on September 25, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on CDPO final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Prelim (Objective) examination and Interview round.

