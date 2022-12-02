Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the result of the Block Social Security Officer (BSSO) exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC BSSO Preliminary exam was conducted across the State from November 3 to 8 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE).

Candidates who have qualified in the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam and computer skill test. The BSSO Main exam and computer skill test will be held on January 8. A total of 565 candidates have qualified in the prelims.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 Block Social Security Officer posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the certification verification, written examination and computer skill test.

Steps to check OSSC BSSO result 2022: